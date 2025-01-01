$74,648+ taxes & licensing
2025 RAM 1500
Big Horn rental
2025 RAM 1500
Big Horn rental
Location
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
1-888-504-4569
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$74,648
+ taxes & licensing
Used
598KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFFP2SN537407
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 25001a
- Mileage 598 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
$74,648
+ taxes & licensing>
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-888-504-4569
2025 RAM 1500