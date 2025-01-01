Menu
Special deal, reported as a rental but under 1000 kms on it. Big saving over over brand new Plus tax and lic

2025 RAM 1500

856 KM

$74,153

+ taxes & licensing
2025 RAM 1500

Big Horn RENTAL SPECIAL

13121639

2025 RAM 1500

Big Horn RENTAL SPECIAL

Location

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

1-888-504-4569

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
856KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFFP4SN537408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 856 KM

Vehicle Description

Special deal, reported as a rental but under 1000 kms on it. Big saving over over brand new
Plus tax and lic

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

2025 RAM 1500 Big Horn RENTAL SPECIAL
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
