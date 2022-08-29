Menu
2005 Pontiac Montana

170,638 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Easywheels.ca

2005 Pontiac Montana

2005 Pontiac Montana

Sv6 w/1SB

2005 Pontiac Montana

Sv6 w/1SB

Location

Easywheels.ca

251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

170,638KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9174718
  Stock #: 9313EWD090
  VIN: 1GMDV33L95D284833

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 170,638 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Easywheels.ca

Easywheels.ca

251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0
