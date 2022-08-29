Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

148,449 KM

Details

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Easywheels.ca

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Location

Easywheels.ca

251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0

  1. 9232444
  2. 9232444
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

148,449KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9232444
  • Stock #: 9373EWA084
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK2C6218999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 148,449 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Easywheels.ca

2017 Dodge Charger SXT
 167,459 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 148,449 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus SE
 87,449 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Easywheels.ca

Easywheels.ca

Easywheels.ca

251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory