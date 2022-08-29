$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Easywheels.ca
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT
Location
Easywheels.ca
251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
148,449KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9232444
- Stock #: 9373EWA084
- VIN: 2GNFLEEK2C6218999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 148,449 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top