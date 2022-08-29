$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Easywheels.ca
2012 Ford Focus
2012 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Easywheels.ca
251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
87,449KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9232441
- Stock #: 9392EWA014
- VIN: 1FAHP3F27CL380374
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 9392EWA014
- Mileage 87,449 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top