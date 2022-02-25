Menu
2014 Ford Edge

151,011 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Easywheels.ca

2014 Ford Edge

2014 Ford Edge

SEL

2014 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Easywheels.ca

251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

151,011KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8297406
  • Stock #: 9202EW066
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JC7EBB24585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,011 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Adjustable Seat
Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Easywheels.ca

Easywheels.ca

251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0
