2014 Ford Edge

$17,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 1 , 0 1 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8297406

8297406 Stock #: 9202EW066

9202EW066 VIN: 2FMDK4JC7EBB24585

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 151,011 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Tachometer Trip Odometer tilt steering Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Door Map Pockets Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Courtesy Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Privacy Glass Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Mechanical All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Seating Power Adjustable Seat Additional Features Premium Audio Cloth Interior DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Center Arm Rest Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.