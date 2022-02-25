$18,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Easywheels.ca
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
Location
Easywheels.ca
251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
120,557KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8297409
- Stock #: 9205EW067
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG5FR723114
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 120,557 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top