2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

120,557 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Easywheels.ca

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

120,557KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8297409
  • Stock #: 9205EW067
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5FR723114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 120,557 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

