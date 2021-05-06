Menu
2015 Ford Edge

83,031 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Easywheels.ca

2015 Ford Edge

2015 Ford Edge

SEL

2015 Ford Edge

SEL

Easywheels.ca

251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

83,031KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7138099
  • Stock #: 8838EWA033
  • VIN: 2FMTK3J87FBB57475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 83,031 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded SUV, Panoramic Sun Roof, Leather Seats. 4 Winter Tires on Aluminum Rims Available (extra) Zero Down $82.06 per week @ 6.99% + taxes & licensing. OAC. Financing, Warranties and CarFax available. 100% Credit Specialist. We have been getting people approved in Northern Ontario with over 33 years experience. Good Credit, Bruised Credit, Bad Credit, New Credit, our specialists will get you the best rate possible. All major lenders. We can custom buy what you desire. Call at 705-680-0005 for more information on this vehicle. EASYWHEELS.CA A VEHICLE FOR EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Power Lift Gates
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Easywheels.ca

Easywheels.ca

251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0

