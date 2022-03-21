Menu
2015 Ford F-150

117,056 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Easywheels.ca

XLT

XLT

Location

Easywheels.ca

251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0

  1. 8688449
  2. 8688449
  3. 8688449
  4. 8688449
  5. 8688449
  6. 8688449
  7. 8688449
  8. 8688449
117,056KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8688449
  • Stock #: 9225EWB001
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP8FKE91401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9225EWB001
  • Mileage 117,056 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kilometer, No Accidents, Crew Cab, 4x4. 100% Credit Specialists with over 35 years experience getting YOU approved. Good Credit to Bad Credit. No need to travel for your next vehicle, come in and see us today. We can custom buy what your looking for. Serving New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores, Kirkland Lake, Earlton, Engelhart, Timmins, Cochrane, Hearst, Kapuskasing, Rouyn-Noranda and surrouding area. Call John or Glenn or Dez at 705-680-0005 for more information on this vehicle. EASYWHEELS.CA A VEHICLE FOR EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Tonneau Cover
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Crew Cab
Curb Side Mirrors
Bed Liner
Cloth Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

