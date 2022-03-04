2015 Honda Pilot

$23,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 3 , 0 2 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8636870

8636870 Stock #: 9290EW074

9290EW074 VIN: 5FNYF4H31FB504252

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White diamond pearl

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 143,027 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels tinted windows Privacy Glass Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Tachometer Trip Odometer tilt steering Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Door Map Pockets Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Power Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Courtesy Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Backup Sensor Anti-Starter Cloth Interior DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Center Arm Rest Analog Gauges Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.