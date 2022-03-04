Menu
2015 Honda Pilot

143,027 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Easywheels.ca

SE

Easywheels.ca

251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0

143,027KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8636870
  • Stock #: 9290EW074
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H31FB504252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,027 KM

Vehicle Description

Affordable 3 row SUV, AWD Heated Seats

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Center Arm Rest
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0
