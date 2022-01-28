$14,995+ tax & licensing
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT
Location
Easywheels.ca
251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0
173,209KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8259183
- Stock #: 9188EW061
- VIN: JA4JZ4AX8FZ602396
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rally Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 173,209 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Fully loaded
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
