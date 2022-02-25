$17,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Easywheels.ca
2016 Ford Escape
2016 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Easywheels.ca
251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
156,200KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8415990
- Stock #: 9233EW028
- VIN: 1FMCU9G94GUB84643
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 156,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing, Warranty, & Carfax available. 100% Credit Specialists with over 35 years experience getting people approved. Good Credit to Bad Credit. No need to travel for your next vehicle, come in and see us today. We can custom buy what you are looking for. EASYWHEELS.CA A VEHICLE FOR EVERYONE!
Vehicle Features
Security System
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Cloth Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top