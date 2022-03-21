Menu
2016 Ford Fiesta

75,444 KM

Details Description

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Easywheels.ca

2016 Ford Fiesta

2016 Ford Fiesta

SE

2016 Ford Fiesta

SE

Location

Easywheels.ca

251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

75,444KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8911750
  • Stock #: 9369EW063
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ6GM202375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,444 KM

Vehicle Description

Affordable Commuter Car, Low Kilometers, No Accidents 100% Credit Specialists with over 35 years experience getting YOU approved. Good Credit to Bad Credit. No need to travel for your next vehicle, come in and see us today. We can custom buy what your looking for. Serving New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores, Kirkland Lake, Earlton, Engelhart, Timmins, Cochrane, Hearst, Kapuskasing, Rouyn-Noranda and surrouding area. Call John or Glenn or Dez at 705-680-0005 for more information on this vehicle. EASYWHEELS.CA A VEHICLE FOR EVERYONE!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Easywheels.ca

Easywheels.ca

Easywheels.ca

251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0
