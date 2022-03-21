2016 Ford Fiesta

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 4 4 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8911750

8911750 Stock #: 9369EW063

9369EW063 VIN: 3FADP4EJ6GM202375

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 75,444 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.