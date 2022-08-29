2016 Ford Fusion

$18,995 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 2 2 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9295399

9295399 Stock #: 9465EW059

9465EW059 VIN: 3FA6P0T92GR270749

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 99,228 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.