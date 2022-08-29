Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Fusion

99,228 KM

Details Description

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Easywheels.ca

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Fusion

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Easywheels.ca

251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0

Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

99,228KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9295399
  • Stock #: 9465EW059
  • VIN: 3FA6P0T92GR270749

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,228 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD Mid Size Sedan

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Easywheels.ca

2016 Ford Fusion SE
 99,228 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mitsubishi Outl...
 171,250 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 0 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Email Easywheels.ca

Easywheels.ca

Easywheels.ca

251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory