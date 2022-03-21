Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

89,153 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Easywheels.ca

EX

EX

Location

251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

89,153KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8812166
  • Stock #: 9339EW005
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H53GH120777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 89,153 KM

Vehicle Description

100% Credit Specialists with over 35 years experience getting YOU approved. Good Credit to Bad Credit. No need to travel for your next vehicle, come in and see us today. We can custom buy what your looking for. Serving New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores, Kirkland Lake, Earlton, Engelhart, Timmins, Cochrane, Hearst, Kapuskasing, Rouyn-Noranda and surrouding area. Call John or Glenn or Dez at 705-680-0005 for more information on this vehicle. EASYWHEELS.CA A VEHICLE FOR EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0
