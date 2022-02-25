$14,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
GS
251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0
147,370KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Meteor Grey Mica
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
Vehicle Features
Security System
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
CD Player
Bluetooth
Anti-Theft
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
