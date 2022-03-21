Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Rogue

129,138 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Easywheels.ca

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Easywheels.ca

251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0

  1. 8937418
  2. 8937418
  3. 8937418
  4. 8937418
  5. 8937418
  6. 8937418
  7. 8937418
  8. 8937418
  9. 8937418
  10. 8937418
  11. 8937418
  12. 8937418
  13. 8937418
  14. 8937418
  15. 8937418
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,138KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8937418
  • Stock #: 9373EW084
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV5GC872238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 129,138 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded AWD SUV, Leather Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, No Accidents 100% Credit Specialists with over 35 years experience getting YOU approved. Good Credit to Bad Credit. No need to travel for your next vehicle, come in and see us today. We can custom buy what your looking for. Serving New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores, Kirkland Lake, Earlton, Engelhart, Timmins, Cochrane, Hearst, Kapuskasing, Rouyn-Noranda and surrouding area. Call John or Glenn or Dez at 705-680-0005 for more information on this vehicle. EASYWHEELS.CA A VEHICLE FOR EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Security System
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Fully loaded
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Easywheels.ca

2016 Nissan Rogue SL
 129,138 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 172,435 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 131,411 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Email Easywheels.ca

Easywheels.ca

Easywheels.ca

251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory