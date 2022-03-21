2016 Nissan Rogue

$21,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 1 3 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8937418

8937418 Stock #: 9373EW084

9373EW084 VIN: 5N1AT2MV5GC872238

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 129,138 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Privacy Glass Interior Security System Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Map Lights Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock Inside Hood Release Door Map Pockets Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Power Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Courtesy Lights Intermittent Wipers Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Power Adjustable Seat Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio All Equipped Backup Sensor Fully loaded DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Center Arm Rest Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Driver Side Airbag

