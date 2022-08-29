Menu
2017 Dodge Charger

167,459 KM

Details

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Easywheels.ca

SXT

SXT

Location

Easywheels.ca

251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0

167,459KM
Used
  • Stock #: 9411EWA023
  • VIN: 2C3CDXJG3HH653195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,459 KM

