$23,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Easywheels.ca
2017 Dodge Charger
2017 Dodge Charger
SXT
Location
Easywheels.ca
251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
167,459KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9232447
- Stock #: 9411EWA023
- VIN: 2C3CDXJG3HH653195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 9411EWA023
- Mileage 167,459 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top