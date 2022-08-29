$25,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee
OVERLAND
Easywheels.ca
251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
147,800KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9241369
- Stock #: 9441EWA025
- VIN: 1C4PJMJS7HW598342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 147,800 KM
