2017 Jeep Cherokee

147,800 KM

Details

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Easywheels.ca

OVERLAND

OVERLAND

Location

251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0

147,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9241369
  • Stock #: 9441EWA025
  • VIN: 1C4PJMJS7HW598342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 147,800 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0
