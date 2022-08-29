2017 Jeep Cherokee

$25,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 8 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9241369

9241369 Stock #: 9441EWA025

9441EWA025 VIN: 1C4PJMJS7HW598342

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 147,800 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.