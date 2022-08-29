Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Sedona

136,764 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Easywheels.ca

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sedona

2017 Kia Sedona

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sedona

LX

Location

Easywheels.ca

251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0

  1. 9174712
  2. 9174712
  3. 9174712
  4. 9174712
  5. 9174712
  6. 9174712
  7. 9174712
  8. 9174712
  9. 9174712
  10. 9174712
  11. 9174712
  12. 9174712
  13. 9174712
  14. 9174712
  15. 9174712
  16. 9174712
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

136,764KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9174712
  • Stock #: 9420EW050
  • VIN: KNDMB5C17H6251054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 136,764 KM

Vehicle Description

Affordable 8 Passanger Minivan, FWD, No Accidents or Damage Records on CarFax 100% Credit Specialists with over 35 years experience getting YOU approved. Good Credit to Bad Credit. No need to travel for your next vehicle, come in and see us today. We can custom buy what your looking for. Serving New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores, Kirkland Lake, Earlton, Engelhart, Timmins, Cochrane, Hearst, Kapuskasing, Rouyn-Noranda and surrouding area. Call John or Glenn or Dez at 705-680-0005 for more information on this vehicle. EASYWHEELS.CA A VEHICLE FOR EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Adjustable Seat
Bench Seating
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Easywheels.ca

2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 75,106 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 239,472 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion V6 ...
 31,752 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic

Email Easywheels.ca

Easywheels.ca

Easywheels.ca

251 Grant Drive, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory