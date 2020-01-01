Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

43,894 KM

Details Description Features

$19,934

+ tax & licensing
$19,934

+ taxes & licensing

Tri-Town Toyota

705-647-5959

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

IM

2018 Toyota Corolla

IM

Location

Tri-Town Toyota

998039 Hwy 11 North, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0

705-647-5959

$19,934

+ taxes & licensing

43,894KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6257943
  Stock #: 21T7797A
  VIN: JTNKARJE9JJ572471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,894 KM

Vehicle Description

Corolla IM in Classic Silver metallic with Black Cloth interior , dual zone air conditioning , front sport seats heated , tilt wheel , cruise control , 17" Factory Alloy Wheels ,  Currently has winter tire package Michelin ice on steel wheels 

Plus the added protection of Toyota Platinum Warranty good till 08-31-2025 or 120,000 km 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

