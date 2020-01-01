2018 Toyota Corolla

+ taxes & licensing
705-647-5959
998039 Hwy 11 North, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0
705-647-5959
+ taxes & licensing
Plus the added protection of Toyota Platinum Warranty good till 08-31-2025 or 120,000 km
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
998039 Hwy 11 North, New Liskeard, ON P0J 1P0