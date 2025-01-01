$2,999+ taxes & licensing
2003 Toyota Corolla
Sport
Location
JSC Auto Sales
3400 Highway 35-115, Newcastle, ON L1B 0R6
905-922-6477
Sold As Is
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,744 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Don’t miss out on these great deals! Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Give us a call 905-922-6477 Selling Dealer: JSC Auto Sales
Vehicle Features
905-922-6477