2003 Toyota Corolla

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.                                                                                                                           </span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Don’t miss out on these great deals!                                                                                                                                                                                                                               </span><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Want more details on this specific vehicle?<br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; /> Give us a call 905-922-6477                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         </span><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Selling Dealer: JSC Auto Sales</span></span></p>

2003 Toyota Corolla

134,744 KM

Details Description Features

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2003 Toyota Corolla

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12956012

2003 Toyota Corolla

Sport

Location

JSC Auto Sales

3400 Highway 35-115, Newcastle, ON L1B 0R6

905-922-6477

  1. 1757535786
  2. 1757535789
  3. 1757535789
  4. 1757535786
  5. 1757535787
  6. 1757535788
  7. 1757535788
  8. 1757535907
  9. 1757535908
  10. 1757535906
  11. 1757535907
  12. 1757535908
  13. 1757535908
  14. 1757535909
  15. 1757535910
  16. 1757535910
  17. 1757535909
  18. 1757535910
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,744KM
VIN 2t1br32ex3c725706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,744 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.                                                                                                                           Don’t miss out on these great deals!                                                                                                                                                                                                                               Want more details on this specific vehicle?
 Give us a call 905-922-6477                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         Selling Dealer: JSC Auto Sales

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Mechanical

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Manual Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JSC Auto Sales

Used 2003 Toyota Corolla Sport for sale in Newcastle, ON
2003 Toyota Corolla Sport 134,744 KM $2,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr SV for sale in Cobourg, ON
2015 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr SV 211,427 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf 3DR HB MAN 1.8 TSI TRENDLINE for sale in Cobourg, ON
2015 Volkswagen Golf 3DR HB MAN 1.8 TSI TRENDLINE 214,376 KM $7,499 + tax & lic

Email JSC Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JSC Auto Sales

JSC Auto Sales

Newcastle Location

3400 Highway 35-115, Newcastle, ON L1B 0R6

Call Dealer

905-922-XXXX

(click to show)

905-922-6477

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing>

JSC Auto Sales

905-922-6477

2003 Toyota Corolla