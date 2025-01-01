$2,399+ taxes & licensing
2009 Honda Fit
5dr HB Man Sport
Location
JSC Auto Sales
3400 Highway 35-115, Newcastle, ON L1B 0R6
905-922-6477
Sold As Is
$2,399
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,538 KM
Vehicle Description
AS-IS SPECIAL : Take advantage of this fuel Efficient As-Is Special. You certify, you save!
Local trade-in, 2 sets of keys.
VEHICLE SOLD “AS-IS”: The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Purchaser’s Initials If this space is not initialized, this clause does not form part of this agreement
905-922-6477