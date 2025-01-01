$6,799+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mazda CX-7
GX
2012 Mazda CX-7
GX
Location
JSC Auto Sales
3400 Highway 35-115, Newcastle, ON L1B 0R6
905-922-6477
Certified
$6,799
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 221,076 KM
Vehicle Description
Selling Dealer: JSC Auto Sales
Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
Vehicle Features
