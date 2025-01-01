2012 Mazda MAZDA6

Menu
Quality Used Cars – Drive Home a Great Deal Today!

Looking for a dependable, affordable pre-owned vehicle? Our selection of high-quality used cars offers the perfect balance of value and reliability. Whether you need a fuel-efficient commuter, a spacious family ride, or a rugged truck, we have options to fit your needs and budget.</span></p><p style=font-size: 16px; border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; color: #333333;> </p><p style=font-size: 16px; border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; color: #333333;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;> Well-maintained & road-ready<br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; /></span><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;> Competitive pricing & financing available for any credit situation<br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; /></span><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;> Trusted brands & models</span></p><p style=font-size: 16px; border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; color: #333333;> </p><p style=font-size: 16px; border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; color: #333333;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Don’t miss out on these great deals!</span></p><p style=font-size: 16px; border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; color: #333333;> </p><p style=font-size: 16px; border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; color: #333333;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Want more details on this specific vehicle?<br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />Give us a call 905-375-9594</span></p>

2012 Mazda MAZDA6

173,375 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

Stock #12668127
12668127

2012 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

Location

JSC Auto Sales

3400 Highway 35-115, Newcastle, ON L1B 0R6

905-922-6477

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
173,375KM
VIN 1YVHZ8CH9C5M05719

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,375 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

More inventory From JSC Auto Sales

Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LT W/2LT for sale in Newcastle, ON
2014 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LT W/2LT 185,999 KM $9,299 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i for sale in Cobourg, ON
2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 161,700 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Patriot 4WD 4dr High Altitude for sale in Cobourg, ON
2016 Jeep Patriot 4WD 4dr High Altitude 230,518 KM $7,499 + tax & lic

JSC Auto Sales

JSC Auto Sales

Newcastle Location

3400 Highway 35-115, Newcastle, ON L1B 0R6

905-922-6477

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing>

JSC Auto Sales

905-922-6477

2012 Mazda MAZDA6