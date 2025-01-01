$14,499+ taxes & licensing
2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport
HSE
Location
JSC Auto Sales
3400 Highway 35-115, Newcastle, ON L1B 0R6
905-922-6477
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,499
Used
137,866KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,866 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email JSC Auto Sales
