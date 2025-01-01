Menu
Quality Used Cars – Drive Home a Great Deal Today!

Looking for a dependable, affordable pre-owned vehicle? Our selection of high-quality used cars offers the perfect balance of value and reliability. Whether you need a fuel-efficient commuter, a spacious family ride, or a rugged truck, we have options to fit your needs and budget.

Well-maintained & road-ready Competitive pricing & financing available for all credit situations Trusted brands & models

Don't miss out on these great deals! border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Don’t miss out on these great deals!</span></p><p style=-webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Give us a call 613-294-9704 Selling Dealer: JSC Auto Sales Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee</span></span></p>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

168,979 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle
12841774

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

JSC Auto Sales

3400 Highway 35-115, Newcastle, ON L1B 0R6

905-922-6477

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,979KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG8GR393034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,979 KM

Vehicle Description

Quality Used Cars – Drive Home a Great Deal Today!

Looking for a dependable, affordable pre-owned vehicle? Our selection of high-quality used cars offers the perfect balance of value and reliability. Whether you need a fuel-efficient commuter, a spacious family ride, or a rugged truck, we have options to fit your needs and budget.

Well-maintained & road-ready
Competitive pricing & financing available for all credit situations
Trusted brands & models

Don’t miss out on these great deals!

Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Give us a call 613-294-9704

Selling Dealer: JSC Auto Sales

Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JSC Auto Sales

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE for sale in Newcastle, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE 168,979 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Subaru WRX STI 4dr Sdn WRX STI for sale in Newcastle, ON
2012 Subaru WRX STI 4dr Sdn WRX STI 143,911 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Versa Note SL for sale in Newcastle, ON
2016 Nissan Versa Note SL 176,038 KM $7,899 + tax & lic

JSC Auto Sales

JSC Auto Sales

Newcastle Location

3400 Highway 35-115, Newcastle, ON L1B 0R6

905-922-XXXX

905-922-6477

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing>

JSC Auto Sales

905-922-6477

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan