Quality Used Cars – Drive Home a Great Deal Today!

Looking for a dependable, affordable pre-owned vehicle? Our selection of high-quality used cars offers the perfect balance of value and reliability. Whether you need a fuel-efficient commuter, a spacious family ride, or a rugged truck, we have options to fit your needs and budget. Well-maintained & road-ready Competitive pricing & financing available for all credit situations Trusted brands & models Don't miss out on these great deals! Want more details on this specific vehicle? Give us a call 647-470-9092 Selling Dealer: JSC Auto Sales Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee</span></span></p>

2019 Ford F-150

224,786 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford F-150

XL

Watch This Vehicle
13075279

2019 Ford F-150

XL

Location

JSC Auto Sales

3400 Highway 35-115, Newcastle, ON L1B 0R6

905-922-6477

Logo_NoBadges

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
224,786KM
VIN 1FTEX1EP6KKD53329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 224,786 KM

Vehicle Description

Quality Used Cars – Drive Home a Great Deal Today!

Looking for a dependable, affordable pre-owned vehicle? Our selection of high-quality used cars offers the perfect balance of value and reliability. Whether you need a fuel-efficient commuter, a spacious family ride, or a rugged truck, we have options to fit your needs and budget.

Well-maintained & road-ready
Competitive pricing & financing available for all credit situations
Trusted brands & models

Don’t miss out on these great deals!

Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Give us a call 647-470-9092

Selling Dealer: JSC Auto Sales

Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email JSC Auto Sales

JSC Auto Sales

JSC Auto Sales

Newcastle Location

3400 Highway 35-115, Newcastle, ON L1B 0R6

905-922-XXXX

905-922-6477

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing>

JSC Auto Sales

905-922-6477

