1977 Ford F-100

116,132 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

1977 Ford F-100

1977 Ford F-100

F-100 PICK-UP 302 V8|AUTOMATIC

1977 Ford F-100

F-100 PICK-UP 302 V8|AUTOMATIC

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

116,132KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6514417
  • Stock #: P22009
  • VIN: F10GLY34360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 116,132 KM

Vehicle Description

WRITEUP COMING SOON!!
F-100 REG CAB FLARESIDE, WOOD LINED BOX, 302 V8, 3 SPEED C-4 AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.
BEING SOLD DEALER CERTIFIED

Vehicle Features

4X2
Automatic

