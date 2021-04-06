Menu
1999 Honda CR-V

134,229 KM

Details Description Features

$2,400

+ tax & licensing
$2,400

+ taxes & licensing

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

905-836-1433

LX

Location

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

905-836-1433

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

134,229KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6969488
  • VIN: JHLRD1844XC801695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,229 KM

Vehicle Description

CAR TO BE SOLD AS-IS ONLY

Car will need a new battery, repairs to the exhaust, and likely work to the suspension & brakes in order to pass a safety certification.

Includes a set of winter tires on rims.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Winter Tires
Steel Wheels

