1999 Honda CR-V

905-836-1433
2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
CAR TO BE SOLD AS-IS ONLY
Car will need a new battery, repairs to the exhaust, and likely work to the suspension & brakes in order to pass a safety certification.
Includes a set of winter tires on rims.
