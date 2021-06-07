2002 Ford Ranger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $8,950 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 3 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7226078

7226078 Stock #: P4204

P4204 VIN: 1FTZR45E32TA25212

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 92,300 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Convenience Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

