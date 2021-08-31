2003 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $8,950 + taxes & licensing 1 6 2 , 2 3 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8060464

8060464 Stock #: P4333

P4333 VIN: 2GTEC19V931272119

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # P4333

Mileage 162,234 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Front Reading Lamps Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

