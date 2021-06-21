2004 Jeep Liberty

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $5,950 + taxes & licensing 1 6 0 , 2 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7497669

7497669 Stock #: P4262

P4262 VIN: 1J4GL58K54W286823

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 160,200 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.