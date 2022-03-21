2004 Jeep TJ

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $12,950 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 0 0 8 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8681906

8681906 Stock #: P4408

P4408 VIN: 1J4FA49SX4P769616

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 147,008 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.