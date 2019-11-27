Menu
2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Kompressor Sport 1.8L

2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Kompressor Sport 1.8L

Location

Eurosports

378 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B8

905-830-9002

Sale Price

$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

  • 211,105KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4374843
  • Stock #: M9561
  • VIN: WDBRN40J84A629190
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

*ONE OWNER LOCAL CAR WITH CLEAN CAR PROOF*

KOMPRESSOR, AUTO, POWER GROUP. AIR, PANORAMIC ROOF, ALLOY WHEELS...

EUROSPORTS serving Markham, Vaughn, Barrie, Aurora, Stouffville, Bradford, Innisfil, East Gwillimbury, Keswick, Georgina, Orillia, Uxbridge, Newmarket. 


Specializing in the sales of European, Japanese, and North American pre-owned vehicles.

Our certified vehicles go through extensive reconditioning and carry a minimum 90-day or 3,000 kms powertrain warranty, so buy with confidence.

Trade-Ins welcomed. WE BUY CARS FOR CASH $$$$$$

    LOCATED AT 378 MULOCK DRIVE, NEWMARKET.

                   CALL OR TEXT
      905-830-9002 OR 905-415-9000

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Supercharged
  • Engine Immobilizer
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Cell Phone Hookup

