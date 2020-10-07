Menu
2004 Toyota Corolla

137,750 KM

Details Description Features

$4,488

+ tax & licensing
$4,488

+ taxes & licensing

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

905-967-0060

2004 Toyota Corolla

2004 Toyota Corolla

ACCIDENT FREE

2004 Toyota Corolla

ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

$4,488

+ taxes & licensing

137,750KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6005934
  • Stock #: 827070
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E64C827070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 827070
  • Mileage 137,750 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>


One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.


 Bought directly from previous owner. Very well maintained at Newmarket Toyota and up to date. One owner since new by elderly lady and accident free.


Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 


Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It’s harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants.


 

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
CD Player
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear Window Defroster
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

