2005 Chevrolet Blazer

106,500 KM

Details

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Bakers Auto Sales

905-853-6162

2005 Chevrolet Blazer

2005 Chevrolet Blazer

LS

2005 Chevrolet Blazer

LS

Location

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-853-6162

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

106,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7392893
  • Stock #: P4224A
  • VIN: 1GNCT18X75K120649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Bakers Auto Sales is Family owned and operated for over 50 years. We began as a Family business in 1959, and have been serving York Region ever since. Some of you may remember us as Bakers Rambler, Bakers Jeep, and Bakers Toyota in Richmond Hill. When you buy a car from Bakers, you can be confident that you have made the right choice.  

Our inventory is certified and reconditioned to meet our high standards … and come with a complimentary 30 Day or 1,000 km power train warranty just ask us for details. Car Proof reports are also included with every vehicle. When it comes to making your purchase, we give you the best price up front

 

 

 

We offer many financing options. Good credit, no credit or bad credit, we can help you drive home today. Give us a try and find out how easy buying a vehicle can be. Visit our website at bakersautosales.ca. Bakers Auto Sales is located in Newmarket at 220 Mulock Drive Unit 2, minutes from Yonge Street & Hwy 404. Call 905 853-6162 or Toll Free 1-888-553-6162. Vehicle pricing includes e-test and safety certification unless otherwise specified.

 All applicable taxes and licensing extra.

Vehicle Features

LS
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Power Outlet
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

