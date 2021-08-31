Menu
2005 Chevrolet Blazer

145,953 KM

Details Description Features

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Bakers Auto Sales

905-853-6162

2005 Chevrolet Blazer

2005 Chevrolet Blazer

LS Base

2005 Chevrolet Blazer

LS Base

Location

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-853-6162

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

145,953KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8060470
  Stock #: P4335
  VIN: 1GNCT18X95K120748

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Beige
  Interior Colour Beige
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 145,953 KM

Vehicle Description

 Bakers Auto Bakers Toyota in Richmond Hill. When you buy a car from Bakers, you can be confident that you have made the right Sales is Family owned and operated for over 50 years. We began as a Family business in 1959, and have been serving York Region ever since. Some of you may remember us as Bakers Rambler, Bakers Jeep, and B

Our inventory is certified and reconditioned to meet our high standards … and come with a complimentary 30 Day or 1,000 km power train warranty just ask us for details. Car Proof reports are also included with every vehicle. When it comes to making your purchase, we give you the best price up front

 

 

 

We offer many financing options. Good credit, no credit or bad credit, we can help you drive home today. Give us a try and find out how easy buying a vehicle can be. Visit our website at bakersautosales.ca. Bakers Auto Sales is located in Newmarket at 220 Mulock Drive Unit 2, minutes from Yonge Street & Hwy 404. Call 905 853-6162 or Toll Free 1-888-553-6162. Vehicle pricing includes e-test and safety certification unless otherwise specified.

 All applicable taxes and licensing extra.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

