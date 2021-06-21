2005 Dodge Ram 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $10,950 + taxes & licensing 1 6 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7497672

7497672 Stock #: P4263

P4263 VIN: 1D7HU18D65J645246

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Interior Air Conditioning Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Steering Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.