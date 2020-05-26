Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

Bakers Auto Sales

905-853-6162

Contact Seller
2005 Ford F-350

2005 Ford F-350

XL

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Ford F-350

XL

Location

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-853-6162

  1. 1590718122
  2. 1590718069
  3. 1590718118
  4. 1590718120
  5. 1590718124
  6. 1590718124
  7. 1590718125
  8. 1590718126
  9. 1590718108
  10. 1590718111
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 264,325KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5031117
  • Stock #: P3950
  • VIN: 1FTWW31P35EC17283
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

UNCERTIFIED

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Convenience
  • Tow Hooks
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • AS IS NOT CERTIFIED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bakers Auto Sales

2012 Hyundai Accent GL
 108,222 KM
$6,250 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Escape XLT
 131,467 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2006 Ford Escape XLT
 89,040 KM
$5,250 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

Call Dealer

905-853-XXXX

(click to show)

905-853-6162

Quick Links
Directions Website