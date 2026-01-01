2005 Nissan 350Z

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<div aria-hidden=false><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>Car was donated to our charity in fair condition. As a result, this sale is exempt from taxes. Vehicle starts, runs, and drives very well. Air conditioning works. Automatic roof open/close works. </span></div><div aria-hidden=false> </div><div aria-hidden=false><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>Our current assessment shows it needs the following work to be ready for a safety certification, at a minimum: </span></div><div aria-hidden=false><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>- Steering Rack </span></div><div aria-hidden=false><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>- Brake pads and rotors </span></div><div aria-hidden=false><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>- Right high beam </span></div><div aria-hidden=false><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>- Front wheel bearing </span></div><div aria-hidden=false><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>- Air bag zone sensor </span></div><div aria-hidden=false> </div><div aria-hidden=false><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>We are a business and are open Monday to Friday, 9am - 5pm at 1225 Twinney Drive, Unit #2 in Newmarket. Message us for further details, to view the CarFax report, and to get our phone number. Please call before planning to come and view this vehicle, to ensure someone is here to show it to you! </span></div><div aria-hidden=false> </div><div aria-hidden=false><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>Please also note that this motor vehicle is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. </span></div>

2005 Nissan 350Z

193,827 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing
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2005 Nissan 350Z

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14227526

2005 Nissan 350Z

TOURING

Location

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

905-836-1433

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Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
193,827KM
As Is Condition
VIN JN1AZ36A05M754966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 193,827 KM

Vehicle Description

Car was donated to our charity in fair condition. As a result, this sale is exempt from taxes. Vehicle starts, runs, and drives very well. Air conditioning works. Automatic roof open/close works.  Our current assessment shows it needs the following work to be ready for a safety certification, at a minimum: - Steering Rack - Brake pads and rotors - Right high beam - Front wheel bearing - Air bag zone sensor  We are a business and are open Monday to Friday, 9am - 5pm at 1225 Twinney Drive, Unit #2 in Newmarket. Message us for further details, to view the CarFax report, and to get our phone number. Please call before planning to come and view this vehicle, to ensure someone is here to show it to you!  Please also note that this motor vehicle is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

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905-836-XXXX

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905-836-1433

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$7,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

905-836-1433

2005 Nissan 350Z