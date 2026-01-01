$7,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2005 Nissan 350Z
TOURING
2005 Nissan 350Z
TOURING
Location
Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7
905-836-1433
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
193,827KM
As Is Condition
VIN JN1AZ36A05M754966
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 193,827 KM
Vehicle Description
Car was donated to our charity in fair condition. As a result, this sale is exempt from taxes. Vehicle starts, runs, and drives very well. Air conditioning works. Automatic roof open/close works. Our current assessment shows it needs the following work to be ready for a safety certification, at a minimum: - Steering Rack - Brake pads and rotors - Right high beam - Front wheel bearing - Air bag zone sensor We are a business and are open Monday to Friday, 9am - 5pm at 1225 Twinney Drive, Unit #2 in Newmarket. Message us for further details, to view the CarFax report, and to get our phone number. Please call before planning to come and view this vehicle, to ensure someone is here to show it to you! Please also note that this motor vehicle is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7
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905-836-XXXX(click to show)
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
905-836-1433
2005 Nissan 350Z