2005 Toyota Corolla

47,361 KM

$7,488

+ tax & licensing
$7,488

+ taxes & licensing

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

905-967-0060

2005 Toyota Corolla

2005 Toyota Corolla

ACCIDENT FREE

2005 Toyota Corolla

ACCIDENT FREE

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,488

+ taxes & licensing

47,361KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7908450
  Stock #: 902171
  VIN: 2T1BR32E25C902171

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Green
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 902171
  Mileage 47,361 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>


One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.


 Traded in at Downtown dealership, Quality Motors and we bought it from them. Well cared for vehicle that has extremely low kilometers, only 47,361. This one owner vehicle was owned by elderly couple. CE model has Automatic, AC, Power locks and power mirrors. Corolla is one of the most reliable cars ever made. Vehicle is accident free 


Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 


Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It's harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants.


If you would like to see our complete and current inventory- Log in to limestonemotorcars.com

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Air Conditioning
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Power Steering
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

