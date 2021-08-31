2005 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,488 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 3 6 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 7908450

902171 VIN: 2T1BR32E25C902171

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 47,361 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Daytime Running Lights Interior Air Conditioning Rear Window Defroster Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Safety ABS Brakes Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Additional Features Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.