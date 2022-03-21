2006 Dodge Dakota

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $10,950 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 3 4 5 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8670311

8670311 Stock #: P4376

P4376 VIN: 1D3HW22N16S597315

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 88,345 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Air Conditioning Front Reading Lamps Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Alloy Wheels Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Seating Cloth Seats Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.