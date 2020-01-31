2006 Ford F-150

- Safety
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Exterior
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Aluminum Wheels
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Front Reading Lamps
- Third Passenger Door
- Fourth Passenger Door
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Radio
- CD Player
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Split Bench Seat
- Cloth Seats
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Trim
- Windows
- Powertrain
- Additional Features
- Stepside Pickup Box
- Conventional Spare Tire
