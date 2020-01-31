2006 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

4-Wheel Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Front Reading Lamps

Third Passenger Door

Fourth Passenger Door

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Split Bench Seat

Cloth Seats

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Stepside Pickup Box

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.