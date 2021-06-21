2006 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $8,950 + taxes & licensing 1 6 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7497705

7497705 Stock #: P4168

P4168 VIN: 1FTPW14526FB37357

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Front Reading Lamps Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.