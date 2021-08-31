Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Mazda MAZDA5

174,450 KM

Details Description Features

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Dulary Motors

905-955-8475

Contact Seller
2006 Mazda MAZDA5

2006 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

Location

Dulary Motors

220 Mulock Dr, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-955-8475

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

174,450KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7865580
  • VIN: JM1BK143561531923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 174,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent family car, 7 seats, manual driven, great on gas. Low price and mileage.

 

WELCOME TO DULARY MOTORS We are OMVIC Certified Registered Members. We Thrive To Provide Superior Customer Service and Stock Very Selective Quality Vehicles. We Will Help You Find a Vehicle That Will Fit Your Lifestyle and Budget! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
CD Player
7 Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dulary Motors

2013 Subaru Impreza ...
 173,000 KM
$4,000 + tax & lic
2009 BMW 328i 328i x...
 0 KM
$7,000 + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Compass No...
 115,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dulary Motors

Dulary Motors

Dulary Motors

220 Mulock Dr, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

Call Dealer

905-955-XXXX

(click to show)

905-955-8475

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory