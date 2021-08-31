2006 Mazda MAZDA5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,500 + taxes & licensing 1 7 4 , 4 5 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7865580

7865580 VIN: JM1BK143561531923

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 174,450 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 7 Seats

