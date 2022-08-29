2006 Pontiac G5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $5,250 + taxes & licensing 1 7 3 , 9 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9075010

9075010 Stock #: P4492

P4492 VIN: 1G2AL55F867816934

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 173,900 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat

