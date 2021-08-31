Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Toyota RAV4

258,765 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

905-836-1433

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota RAV4

2006 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

905-836-1433

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

258,765KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7910970
  • VIN: JTMBK31VX66002231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracitelack
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 258,765 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle is in very good running condition.  All licesne fees and certification costs are included in the price.  Second set of winter tires on rims included.  Carfax report included - shows an inconsistency on the odometer.  The correct mileage for the vehicle is 258,765km.  

This vehicle sale is tax exempt due to the fact that we are a registered charity (youth training program).  We are a registered dealership with OMVIC and will process ownership and all licensing as part of our full service package included in the listed price.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2011 Suzuki Kizashi ...
 262,115 KM
$2,300 + tax & lic

Email Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

Call Dealer

905-836-XXXX

(click to show)

905-836-1433

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory