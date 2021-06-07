Menu
2007 BMW 3 Series

191,900 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House Used Car Inc

905-836-6777

2007 BMW 3 Series

2007 BMW 3 Series

2DR/CABRIOLET/328i/LEATHER INTERIOR/ACCIDENT FREE/LOW KM

2007 BMW 3 Series

2DR/CABRIOLET/328i/LEATHER INTERIOR/ACCIDENT FREE/LOW KM

Location

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

905-836-6777

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

191,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7272914
  • Stock #: X15253
  • VIN: WBAWL13517PX15253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # X15253
  • Mileage 191,900 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT CONIDITION, COVERTIBLE, WOODEN GLOSS TRIM, ALLOR RIMS, SEPERATE WINTER TIRES ON BLACK STEAL RIMS, HEATED SEATS, RUNNING AC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH TO START AND SO MUCH MORE!!


Financing - We offer amazing financing options.


We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 4.99% and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our process is fast & easy. We can often get approval and deliver the car same day.


______________________________________________________________________


Price - Auto house used car is known to be one of the most competitive dealership within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points.


Price of the vehicle plus HST & Licensing.


______________________________________________________________________


CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Auto House! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. if not certified and not e-tested per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is not drivable, certification package is available for $595. Taxes and licensing are extra.


______________________________________________________________________________________


Trade - Have a trade in? We'll take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.


570 SANDFORD STREET, NEWMARKET,ON ,L3X1T4.


905 836-6777 , 416 839-3367.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Rear Window Defroster
Wood Trim Interior
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Auto House Used Car Inc

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

