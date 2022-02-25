2007 Chevrolet Avalanche

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $14,950 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 2 3 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8296698

8296698 Stock #: P4332

P4332 VIN: 3GNFK12307GZ24724

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Teal

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 138,230 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Bed Liner Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.